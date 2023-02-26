Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 179.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $101.90 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.02.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Splunk to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Splunk to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.18.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

