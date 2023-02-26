Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RZV stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.99 and a 12 month high of $108.19. The stock has a market cap of $325.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.56.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

