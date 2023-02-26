Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 845 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.70 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

