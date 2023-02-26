Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $334,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,908 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

