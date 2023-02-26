Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in APA by 657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in APA by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.54. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

