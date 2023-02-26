Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

