Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,300 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 30.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,848,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,137,000 after buying an additional 2,553,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,530,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,148,000 after buying an additional 1,049,835 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,474,000 after buying an additional 681,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 298.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 561,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 2.9 %

OGN stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 111.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

