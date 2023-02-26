Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Position Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

