Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLTR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.77.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.90. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 993,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,887. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 125.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,472,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,395,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

