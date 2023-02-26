Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Sells $469,050.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $186.63 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,545.07, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.87 and its 200 day moving average is $160.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Palo Alto Networks

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

