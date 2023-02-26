Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 171.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PSNL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Personalis Stock Down 7.2 %
NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $2.95 on Friday. Personalis has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.
Institutional Trading of Personalis
Personalis Company Profile
Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
