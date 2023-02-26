Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 171.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PSNL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis Stock Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $2.95 on Friday. Personalis has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

Institutional Trading of Personalis

Personalis Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,446,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 98,692 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 319,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,105 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 926,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.