Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after acquiring an additional 670,902 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $1,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 580.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHR stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $301,894.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,234.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $449,999.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,089.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $301,894.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,234.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,073 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

