Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 685 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.26. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $188.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush started coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.97.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.