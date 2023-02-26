Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,552,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 889,911 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 397,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 945,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,443,000 after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 46,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $60.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.22%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

