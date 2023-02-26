Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 241 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $224.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 1.08. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.28.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading

