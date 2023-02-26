Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 289 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 35.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of DQ opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

