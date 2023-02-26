Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 299 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,284,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 98,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $139.09 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $210.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.57.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.96%.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.