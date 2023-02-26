Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 58,601 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 735,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,636,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 427,819 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,190,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 356,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 229,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6,778.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 191,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 189,173 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNDA opened at $6.47 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19.

In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,732.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $50,843.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,442 shares of company stock valued at $612,966 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

