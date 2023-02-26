Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 461.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 63.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after buying an additional 208,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.94%.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

