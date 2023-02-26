Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,952 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 292.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth $101,000.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

In related news, CEO Rick E. Winningham sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,115,418.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

TBPH has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $664.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.