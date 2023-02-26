Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DocuSign by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in DocuSign by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

DocuSign Price Performance

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $59.14 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $123.50. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.61, a P/E/G ratio of 897.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Stories

