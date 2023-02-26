Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in UGI by 57.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

