Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,863 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,250.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.3298 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

