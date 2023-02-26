Pictet Asset Management SA Has $2.80 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,289 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 22,084 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 64.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,941 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 568,727 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 144.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 89,568 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 289,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,047,000 after buying an additional 104,572 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,556.00 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

