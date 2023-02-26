Pictet Asset Management SA Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lear by 7.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Lear by 44.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LEA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.38.

Lear Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LEA opened at $140.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $167.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,818. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Articles

