Pictet Asset Management SA Has $2.97 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after buying an additional 2,253,285 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,601,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,304 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,072,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,123,000 after purchasing an additional 815,224 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Cognex by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,727,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,410,000 after purchasing an additional 552,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 477,566 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 63,312 shares of company stock worth $3,236,932 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognex Trading Up 0.4 %

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

CGNX opened at $47.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

