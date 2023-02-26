Pictet Asset Management SA Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,961,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,854,000 after buying an additional 149,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,382,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

Shares of KNX opened at $57.54 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

