Pictet Asset Management SA Has $3.04 Million Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.72.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.20 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,015.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

