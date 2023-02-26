Pictet Asset Management SA Has $3.08 Million Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on STOR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

STORE Capital Company Profile

STOR stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.