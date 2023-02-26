Pictet Asset Management SA Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in IAC were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in IAC by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 73,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 508,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,184,000 after purchasing an additional 231,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $117.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.12.

IAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

