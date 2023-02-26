Pictet Asset Management SA Has $3.50 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Black Knight by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 20.0% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 39,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 20.8% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 854,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,285,000 after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Black Knight Trading Down 0.4 %

Black Knight Profile

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $63.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.50. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

