Pictet Asset Management SA Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crown by 5,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,313 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Crown by 559.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,763,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,925 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Crown by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 5,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,081,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,041 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Crown by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,524 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.73.

Crown Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $85.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

