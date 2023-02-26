Pictet Asset Management SA Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 259,065 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 92.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Baidu by 123.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $132.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.44. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $170.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.28.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

