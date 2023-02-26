Pictet Asset Management SA Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $192.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.08 and its 200-day moving average is $195.05. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $241.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

