Pictet Asset Management SA Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

