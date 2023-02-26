Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AQN. National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

AQN stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

