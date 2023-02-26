Pictet Asset Management SA Invests $2.74 Million in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 110,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLTR. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.
VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance
FLTR opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $25.31.
