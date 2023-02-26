Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 32,270 shares during the period. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI opened at $26.92 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

