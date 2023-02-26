Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 1,378 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 38,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,327,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 25,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Several brokerages have commented on XRAY. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

