Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 14,460 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 254,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

TEVA opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

