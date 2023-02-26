Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 1,594 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 377.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $894,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,871,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,766.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.86. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,050.15 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,084.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2,114.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

