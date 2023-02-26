Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 40 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,843,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,454,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE FICO opened at $665.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $640.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.86. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $710.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,343 shares of company stock worth $13,964,949 in the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading

