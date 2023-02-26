Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

