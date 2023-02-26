Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $962,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

NYSE:FRT opened at $107.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $128.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.51%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.