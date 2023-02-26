Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,319 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,633,000 after buying an additional 230,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,016,000 after purchasing an additional 325,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,728 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,986,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,393,000 after purchasing an additional 296,110 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,395.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

