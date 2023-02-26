Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BEN opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

