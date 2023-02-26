Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 1,299 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO opened at $20.39 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.42%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

