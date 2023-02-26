Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 1,452 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,135.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NNN opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.90. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 117.02%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

