Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 1,792,737 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,792,737 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,324,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,865,000 after buying an additional 285,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,761,000 after buying an additional 765,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after buying an additional 476,320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,957,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,826,000 after buying an additional 147,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,736,000 after buying an additional 451,725 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.