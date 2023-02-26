Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 2,338 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

